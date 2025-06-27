Tribal Football
Alexander-Arnold: Real Madrid won't take Juventus lightly
Trent Alexander-Arnold says Real Madrid players are determined to win the Club World Cup.

Real will meet Juventus in the tournament's round of 16 this weekend.

New fullback signing Alexander-Arnold declared: "Both are very good teams (City and Juve), not least because they made it through the group stage.

"It's always going to be tough, no matter who we're up against. That's why we have the expectation of going out and winning the game, no matter who we're playing.

"We don't underestimate any team. It's not that we're happy it's Juventus instead of Manchester City. Our goal is to win the tournament, so if we're up against Juventus, we'll go all out against them."

