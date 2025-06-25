Tribal Football
Carlos Volcano
Father of Bayer Leverkusen midfielder Xhaka: AC Milan want him
The father of Bayer Leverkusen midfielder Granit Xhaka admits a move to AC Milan could happen.

Milan sports director Igli Tare has declared interest in the Swiss veteran.

And Xhaka's father, Regip, told Teve1:  "Milan wants Xhaka.

"I won't talk about the terms of the deal, the clubs must find an agreement between themselves. Tare? I really appreciate him."

Bayer are prepared to sell the former Arsenal captain for €15m.

