Father of Bayer Leverkusen midfielder Xhaka: AC Milan want him

The father of Bayer Leverkusen midfielder Granit Xhaka admits a move to AC Milan could happen.

Milan sports director Igli Tare has declared interest in the Swiss veteran.

And Xhaka's father, Regip, told Teve1: "Milan wants Xhaka.

"I won't talk about the terms of the deal, the clubs must find an agreement between themselves. Tare? I really appreciate him."

Bayer are prepared to sell the former Arsenal captain for €15m.