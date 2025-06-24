Juventus striker Kolo Muani considers Chelsea rumours; hails "magic" Yildiz

Juventus striker Randal Kolo Muani says he sees his future in Turin.

With his loan from PSG extended through to the end of the Club World Cup, Kolo Muani is expected to attract an offer from Juve to make the deal permanent.

However, it's emerged Chelsea are now in contact with PSG and willing to make a counter bid.

For his part, Kolo Muani said from Juve's Club World Cup camp: "I don't know anything about Chelsea, I'm just trying to focus on the World Cup.

"Once the tournament is over we'll see, if it were just up to me I'd stay here, I'm really happy at Juve, I feel very good."

Yildiz pure magic

Meanwhile, Kolo Muani also talked up playing with Juve teammate Kenan Yildiz.

He said: "Mamma mia, too good! Playing with him is pure magic and you notice it especially in training: he's really in another category, an exceptional guy and it's a pleasure to be able to share the pitch with him.

"He has the qualities for the most prestigious clubs in the world, I hope he wins trophies with this club and individually."