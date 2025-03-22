Juventus eye move for Zinedine Zidane as potential Thiago Motta replacement

Tribal Football
Juventus have reportedly earmarked former player Zinedine Zidane as a potential replacement for under-fire manager Thiago Motta.

La Gazzetta dello Sport claims that Zidane, 52, is Juventus’s ‘dream’ candidate to replace Thiago Motta, but he is also one of the more far-fetched options.

Motta is under pressure after two humiliating Serie A defeats to Atalanta and Fiorentina, leaving his side in fifth place with 52 points from their 29 games.

Zidane hasn’t held a managerial position since leaving Real Madrid back in 2021, but has been linked with several over the past few seasons.

Despite their interest, it’s understood Juve are more likely to move for either one of Igor Tudor or Roberto Mancini should they decide to part ways with Motta.

