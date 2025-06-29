Roma legend Totti talks Gasperini, Ranieri changes

Roma legend Francesco Totti says fans must be patient with new coach Gian Piero Gasperini.

Gasperini has moved from Atalanta to Roma to take charge of the Giallorossi for the new season.

Speaking to Il Resto del Carlino, Totti said: "We wait, we wait. I hope that next year will be really important for the Giallorossi.

"The basic objective must certainly be the return to qualification for the Champions League, but it will be a path to materialize Sunday after Sunday.

Totti also is happy seeing Claudio Ranieri take an advisory role with the club after stepping down as coach.

"He has always admitted that he is Roma's biggest fan, so his choice to give up the national team to stay at Trigoria must be respected. So, then, we Giallorossi fans are even happier because we have the guarantee of a great person at the helm."