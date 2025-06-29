Besiktas reach agreement with Roma for Tammy Abraham

Former Chelsea striker Tammy Abraham looks set to join Turkish giants Besiktas after they reportedly agree a fee with Roma.

The 27-year-old spent last season on loan with Serie A rivals AC Milan, scoring ten goals and providing six assists in his 44 games.

Abraham has since returned to Roma but has now accepted an offer from Besiktas after the two clubs agreed to a €20 million transfer fee.

According to transfer guru Fabrizio Romano, an announcement is imminent with the clubs filing the necessary paperwork as we speak.