Nottingham Forest agree deal for Juventus forward Tim Weah

Nottingham Forest have reportedly agreed a deal with Juventus for the services of USMNT forward Tim Weah and Samuel Mbangula.

Forest are hoping to build upon a fantastic Premier League season that saw them finish in seventh, securing a place in next season’s Europa Conference League.

According to ESPN, Nuno Espirito Santo’s side have now agreed a deal with Juventus that would see Weah, 25, and Mbangula, 21, head to the City Ground.

The report adds that the fee will be around €22 million (£18.8m/$25.6m) for the players that have a combined 18 goal contributions in 2024-25.

Weah is understood to be keen on the move as he hoped to book a place in the US squad for next year’s World Cup on home turf.

