Como make big bid for AZ’s winger Jayden Addai

Serie A side Como have reportedly put in big offers for AZ winger Jayden Addai.

According to Italian transfer expert Gianluca Di Marzio, Como opened negotiations for Addai with an offer worth €10 million, which AZ swiftly rejected as they want to keep the young winger onboard.

According to Voetbal International, Como have since raised their offer to €12 million. The Serie A side are also in talks for Real Betis winger Jesus Rodriguez, according to Di Marzio.

The 19-year-old Addai was one of the star players in AZ's triumphant U19 side that won the UEFA Youth League in 2023, scoring four goals and assisting two in eight matches.

Due to injuries, Addai played just 652 minutes for the senior squad last season. The youngster scored three goals, two of which came in the KNVB Beker, and recorded zero assists across all competitions. Addai did impress for Jong AZ, the club's U21 side, with seven goals and three assists in 12 Eerste Divisie matches.

Addai is under contract until 2028 and is worth €1.6 million, according to Flashscore.