Gargano: Liverpool striker Nunez WANTS Napoli move

Liverpool striker Darwin Nunez wants to move to Napoli.

That's according to his former Penarol teammate Walter Gargano, who also played for Uruguay.

Gargano told radio station Kiss Kiss Napoli: "Nunez? The warmth of the Neapolitans would do him a lot of good, I spoke to him about a week ago and I hope he really comes to Naples."

Gargano played for Napoli for eight years between 2007 and 2015.

"I told him; 'Go to Naples!'. He and his family will decide what to do with his future. He told me; 'Yes, I'll come to Naples right away. I'm waiting to close with Naples'."