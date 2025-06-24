DONE DEAL: Leeds land Udinese defender Bijol "we're both ready for Premier League!"

Leeds United have completed the signing of Udinese defender Jaka Bijol.

Bijol has joined Leeds on a five-year contract to 2030 and moves for a fee of around €22m.

"This is a big day for me, for my family and I'm happy to be here," said Bijol. "Maybe the biggest one of my career so far, but I'm ready for it.

"I work for it and that's why I'm here, because it's a big challenge for everyone. It's a big challenge for me, for the club, and we're getting ready for it together.

"I think the club and myself are ready for the Premier League.

"I can promise that I will give everything, that I will give everything in every training as well to be ready for the first game of the season and then just go from there."