Man City star Haaland caught up in police raid
EXCLUSIVE: Agent insists Haaland '1000% committed' to Man City
Haaland offers coy response on Man City future
The Regista - Man Utd vs Man City (FA Cup final) tactical review: Ten Hag system stunned Pep; Fernandes outstanding
Man City ace Haaland: How can I complain?
Man City ace Grealish: I've not seen anyone with the work ethic of Haaland
Man City boss Guardiola: Sir Alex, Jose, Wenger... none of them have done it
Man City boss Guardiola: We never considered four-in-a-row
Man City boss Guardiola hoping for double injury boost
Wolves boss O'Neil says Man City thrashing self-inflicted
Guardiola: Man City players know title target
Man City striker Haaland assures fans over fitness
Understanding 'xG': Haaland Man City surprise; Watkins in elite class at Aston Villa
Man City defender Gvardiol delighted scoring in victory at Forest
Man City ace De Bruyne breaks another Prem record
Man City boss Guardiola happy with victory at Forest: It was hard
Man City boss Guardiola admits Haaland absence for Brighton
Exclusive: Dickov rejects Haaland criticism 'without him others at Man City aren't scoring'
Man City striker Haaland out of FA Cup semi
Man City boss Guardiola unsure if Haaland, De Bruyne will make FA Cup semi
Villarreal striker Sorloth: Haaland will succeed in LaLiga if...
Man City boss Guardiola: Haaland decision to come off
A final 8 finish in the UCL? Why it's an embarrassing failure for this Man City team
Guardiola: Man City players love title pressure
Man City boss Guardiola hails Croatian pair after Luton thrashing
