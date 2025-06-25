Tribal Football
DONE DEAL: Fiorentina buy Genoa winger Gudmundsson outright

DONE DEAL: Fiorentina buy Genoa winger Gudmundsson outright
Fiorentina have signed permanently Albert Gudmundsson from Genoa.

The Iceland winger spent last season on-loan with the Viola, helping them to a sixth place Serie A finish and Europa Conference League qualification.

Gudmundsson's deal included a permanent option, which was triggered by Fiorentina on Tuesday.

He scored six goals and made two assists in 24 Serie A games for Fiorentina last term.

It's been suggested Fiorentina have paid €12-14m to sign Gudmundsson, 28, outright.

