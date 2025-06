Tottenham prepare offer for Genoa defender De Winter

Tottenham are interested in Genoa defender Koni De Winter.

Il Corriere dello Sport says Spurs are preparing a bid for the Holland international.

De Winter could arrive as cover - or as a replacement - for senior centre-half Cristian Romero.

The North London club has already reached an agreement with Kawasaki Frontal to sign defender Kota Takai. But they're also keen on De Winter.

Juventus and Inter Milan also have De Winter on the radar, but at the moment Tottenham seems the most concrete. De Winter can play at centre-half and fullback.