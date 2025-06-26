Yildiz calm about Juventus contract; admits Guler admiration

Juventus midfielder Kenan Yildiz has played down the prospect of extending his contract.

The Turkey international is expected to sign a new deal from 2029 to 2030.

But ahead of Thursday's Club World Cup clash with Manchester City, Yildiz said: "I'm honest, I'm not thinking about it at the moment. I'm happy with the situation and I'm only interested in working for the good of the team.

"I don't talk about money, I want to give my all on the pitch. Does John Elkann have a soft spot for me? We've talked a bit, I know he appreciates the way I play. He's a beautiful person, he even wrote me a wonderful message in the last few days, it was very nice."

On the Club World Cup, he also said: "They are crazy sensations. You feel important when you experience these emotions, but my only thought is to stay focused on our objectives. The rest will come by itself. A player who intrigues me the most? There are many, for example in Real Madrid.

"Arda Guler is very strong and will have a great future, it is nice to be compared to them. But don't ask me who I consider the strongest, I won't say anyway..."

Yildiz was also asked about the toughest defender he's faced and added: "There are many good ones, starting with those at Juve, but if I have to name one I'd choose Van Dijk: he's very strong."