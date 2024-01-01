Advertisement
Europa League breaking news, articles, transfer rumours, scores and videos
EUROPA LEAGUE
Race for the Scudetto: Nicola does it again with Empoli; Napoli disaster; bravo Gasp & Atalanta
Man Utd facing Euro dispute with Nice
Atalanta midfielder Ederson interesting Liverpool
Gasperini announces he's staying with Atalanta
Atalanta president Percassi confident keeping Gasperini
Tottenham captain Heung-min Son reflects on season
Agent on Juventus, Liverpool target Koopmeiners: Strange if other clubs did not follow him
Man Utd striker Hojlund admits Europe on his mind for FA Cup final
Liverpool boost as Atalanta president invites Koopmeiner offers
Atalanta ready to try again for Birmingham youngster James
Gallagher delighted with role in Chelsea's European qualification
Rodgers delighted for Atalanta hero Lookman: We wanted him at Leicester
Pochettino's Chelsea split: With their crazy criteria any replacement will be downgrade
Pochettino keen to hear from Man Utd
Bayer Leverkusen coach Xabi: Atalanta deserve to be Europa League winners
The Insider - Rudy Galetti: Man Utd choose Tuchel; Arsenal target 2 strikers; Slot hands Liverpool wish-list
Chelsea ace Palmer: Victory at Forest proved our spirit
AC Milan coach Pioli delighted after thumping of Cagliari
Chelsea boss Pochettino: Training ground atmos now transformed
Igor Tudor proud of impact with Lazio
LaLiga Matchday 35 Preview: Atletico Madrid, Valencia and Cadiz all face crunch tests
Atalanta midfielder De Roon: Extraordinary to reach Europa League final
Atalanta striker Lookman full of pride reaching Europa League final
Man Utd, Villa chasing Mozambique star Reinildo
Atalanta president Percassi proud reaching Europa League final
Most Read
Man Utd rake in bumper fee from Sancho's BVB loan
Toney and Man Utd agree on Brentford departure
New Man Utd chief exec Berrada writes to MUST: Summer market my priority
Man Utd name squad for Rosenborg friendly; Hannibal and Mount included
