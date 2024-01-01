Tribal Football

Rashford Marcus breaking news, articles, transfer rumours, interviews, injury updates and videos

Rashford Marcus
Man Utd prepared to SELL Rashford this summer
Man Utd prepared to SELL Rashford this summer
Man Utd forward Rashford to hold talks about future
PSG, Arsenal alerted as Man Utd make Rashford call
Rashford eager to work with Ten Hag to rediscover best Man Utd form
Brother of Man Utd striker Rashford fumes over England snub
Man Utd boss Ten Hag: No surprise Rashford, Grealish not at Euros
Ferdinand can see Rashford following Greenwood out of Man Utd
Jones convinced Man Utd striker Rashford will bounce back from Euros snub
Matic baffled by England coach Southgate's squad selection
Rooney: Senior Man Utd players must lead Rashford
Man Utd attacker Rashford announces social media plans
Man Utd boss Ten Hag: Rashford Euros snub can act as FA Cup final 'fuel'
Lee Sharpe exclusive: Man Utd must not concede early in FA Cup final; Hojlund critics bang out of order!
Man Utd boss Ten Hag unsure about Amad injury: He deserved start
Man Utd receive double injury boost ahead of Arsenal clash
Souness takes swipe at Man Utd culture; singles out Fernandes, Rashford
Martial pushing for Man Utd comeback
Rashford digging in heels over Man Utd sale plans
PSG eyeing new approach for Man Utd striker Rashford
Man Utd transfer-list (almost) entire squad - including Fernandes
Man Utd boss Ten Hag: I know Rashford can score 35 goals a season
Man Utd discussing major squad overhaul
Gordon happy working with Newcastle boss Howe
Mourinho: Still players at Man Utd I didn't want 5 years ago
Man Utd linked with AC Milan striker Rafael Leao
Most Read
Man Utd rake in bumper fee from Sancho's BVB loan
Toney and Man Utd agree on Brentford departure
Man Utd name squad for Rosenborg friendly; Hannibal and Mount included
Man Utd make contract offer to Lille defender Yoro
Rashford Marcus page on Tribal Football: Dive into the behind-the-scenes football news about Rashford Marcus - breaking news, exclusive articles, trending soccer stories, transfer rumours & gossip, injury updates, videos and more. In addition to Rashford Marcus news, you can follow updates on top football players (e.g. Erling Haaland, Mohamed Salah, Jude Bellingham, Kylian Mbappé) or the latest news from major football competitions (e.g. Premier League, LaLiga, Champions League) on TribalFootball.com.