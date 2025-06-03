Man Utd outcast Rashford welcomes Inter Milan interest

Inter Milan are lining up a move for Manchester United attacker Marcus Rashford.

Rashford, after his six month loan with Aston Villa last season, is up for sale at United this summer for £40m.

Advertisement Advertisement

The Sun says defeated Champions League finalists Inter are keen and could seek to sign Rashford this week in time to register him for the Club World Cup.

For his part, Rashford is keen to join a Champions League club and knows he is also on the radar of Barcelona.

A source said: “Marcus is open-minded to a move abroad, and a fresh start.

"Lots of players have made the move from the Premier League to Serie A in recent years and performed very well. That’s why the idea of such a switch excites both the player and Inter.”