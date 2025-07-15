COLLAPSE? Arsenal and Sporting CP hit roadblock over Gyokeres negotiations

Arsenal's deal for Sporting CP striker Viktor Gyokeres is under fresh threat of collapse.

Record says the Gunners have agreed to meet Sporting's initial demands over an up front fee, but the two clubs are at odds over the Lisbon club's push for bonus paymets.

Advertisement Advertisement

Arsenal are willing to pay €70m as an outright fee, but are balking at Sporting's insistence on a further €10m in variables.

While the communication lines remain open, it's claimed the transfer could yet fall through over the bonus payment.

Meanwhile, it's also been suggested Sporting president Frederico Varandas is dragging out negotiations in the hope of rival clubs coming in with bigger offers.

Arsenal are pushing Varandas to accept their offer this week, as they want Gyokeres on the jet for the start of their preseason tour of Asia before the wekeend.