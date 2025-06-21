Rashford keen on joining Yamal’s Barcelona

Manchester United star Marcus Rashford has expressed a desire to play alongside Lamine Yamal, seemingly sending a message to Barcelona to make a move.

The England international has reportedly had his sights set on a Blaugrana transfer for a while. Now, the former Aston Villa loanee has arguably dropped a not-so-subtle hint that he’s eager to join the Spanish side.

Rashford told Spanish YouTube channel XBuyer when asked if he wanted to play with Yamal one day,"Yeah for sure, everyone in the world wants to play with the best. Hopefully, we will see."

On the teenager’s Ballon d'Or chances, he added: "If you look at it just off football ability, he has to win."