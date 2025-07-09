Rashford (still) frozen out despite returning to Man Utd for preseason

Marcus Rashford has joined Manchester United for preseason training this week.

Rashford made the decision to return to Carrington, despite being granted extra time off by manager Ruben Amorim to find himself a new club, says the Athletic.

The England attacker, who spent the second-half of last season on-loan with Aston Villa, was one of five players granted extra time off from preseason training to find himself a new club.

United said on Friday that Rashford, Alejandro Garnacho, Jadon Sancho, Antony and Tyrell Malacia would be allowed to return later in July amid their uncertain futures.

However, Rashford still reported for training on Monday and continued on yesterday. But the forward was not added to Amorim's senior training squad and instead did individual work away from his teammates.