Man Utd striker Rashford open to making financial sacrifices to help push Barcelona move

Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford is reportedly willing to make sacrifices in order to help his move to Barcelona.

As reported by Sport, the England international understands a permanent move to Villa Park may be out of the question and he is now hoping to make sacrifices to make his move to the La Liga champions happen. The 27-year-old has had a bright spell at Aston Villa whilst on loan since January, scoring 4 goals and bagging 5 assists, which has been enough to entice the Catalan side.

The sacrifices he would make would likely be a huge wage cut. Rashford is currently earning around £315,000 per week in a deal that runs until 2028. With United looking to fetch around £40M for the forward, it means Barcelona, who are restricted financially, may not be able to afford to bring him in unless they can negotiate a much lower wage.

Villa have an option to make the deal permanent, they are reportedly not willing to match his salary expectations and even if they earn Champions League qualification for next season would not be able to compete with Barcelona. Rashford clearly wants a move to the La Liga side but with financial restrictions in place he may be let down in the next few months unless United budge on the price and he reduces his wage drastically.