Bayern Munich turn to wantaway Man United star Marcus Rashford

Bayern Munich are reportedly ready to make an offer for Man United forward Marcus Rashford as they seek to bolster their attacking line-up this summer.

The 27-year-old is pushing for a move from Man United this summer having spend the second half of the 2024-25 season on loan with Aston Villa.

Rashford is understood to want a move to Barcelona but their ongoing issues with La Liga’s FFP make a deal very difficult.

According to Christian Falk, Bayern are now considering the England international as they continue their search for a new left winger.

Leroy Sane’s departure leaves the German club in need of a new forward and they reportedly had an initial enquiry for Liverpool’s Luis Díaz turned down.

Vincent Kompany’s side are also keeping tabs on Bradley Barcola of PSG, Nico Williams from Athletic Club, and Rafael Leao of AC Milan.