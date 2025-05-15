Schweinsteiger on Rashford's Man Utd exit: It's sad, I'm happy now to see him at Villa

Former Manchester United midfielder Bastian Schweinsteiger has opened up on loanee Marcus Rashford, who has loved life at Aston Villa this season.

The 2014 World Cup winner was teammates with Rashford for almost two seasons from July 2015 to March 2017 where the England international rose from the academy to the first team, scoring 8 goals in 2015/2016, 11 in 2016/17 and 13 in 2017/18. Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Schweinsteiger revealed his memories of Rashford and how he hates to see him fall out of the United side.

“Well, I remember him quite well when Louis van Gaal brought him and Jesse Lingard to the first team, and like you could immediately see the talent he's got, the cheekiness as well, I must say, speed and technical things.

“It's sad that he couldn't contribute more to United and also England, because maybe he needed just like the right players around him, people around him, to make it easier for him as well.

“I loved playing with him. I could see his unbelievable qualities. And I'm happy now to see him actually at Villa that he is like showing it again, and that's nice to see. Wish him all the best.”

The 27 year old oined Villa on a loan deal until the end of the season in January, which includes an option to buy for £40M that the side are unlikely to trigger unless Champions League football is achieved. He has registered 4 goals and 5 assists in just 17 appearances under manager Unai Emery which led to an England return earlier this year.

Like many, Schweinsteiger believes Rashford’s departure from United and disagreements with manager Ruben Amorim is a sad state of affair. The forward will return to his parent side very soon where he is unlikely to find his way back into the first team. A move away from United seems certain and if Villa can snatch Champions League football then he may stay under Emery for a few more seasons.