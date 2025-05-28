Rashford's agent holds meeting with Barcelona officials ahead of summer move

Manchester United winger Marcus Rashford has held a meeting with Barcelona chief Deco ahead of a potential summer move to the club.

This is reported by The Sun and Mail Online, who both state that a new set of talks have now taken place today over a permanent move between Rashford’s agent and Barcelona officials. The England international spent half the season on loan at Aston Villa where manager Unai Emery allowed him to open up and find his form against which has clearly attracted the attention of the La Liga champions.

The 27-year-old is set to permanently end his association with his boyhood club and will be available for just £40M, which is a steal for somebody of his caliber. A hamstring injury ruled Rashford out of Aston Villa’s final four Premier League game,s which damaged their chances of securing Champions League football as the club sorely missed him.

United pay Rashford £315,000-a-week and he is under contract at Old Trafford until 2028 and reports suggest that although he will take a pay cut, Rashford is more than happy to make the switch to Spain as he wants Champions League football. This is something neither United or Villa can offer and is likely an important part of negotiations.

Rashford scored four goals and registered five assists in 17 games during his loan spell with Aston Villa and his form earned him a place under England manager Thomas Tuchel who obviously saw glimpes of Rashford’s old self this season. As talks continue with the Catalan side it is clear that he will leave United who seem like a sinking ship that many players are desperate to get away from.