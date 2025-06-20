Man Utd plan to loan Rashford to Inter Milan ahead of next season in shock move

Manchester United plan to loan out winger Marcus Rashford this summer as the club continues to look for a buyer.

As reported by the Manchester Evening Standard, United are preparing for the prospect of loaning out Rashford for the entirety of next season after the winger fell out with manager Ruben Amorim last season. The 26-year-old enjoyed his time on loan with Aston Villa in the second half of last season, impressing under manager Unai Emery but the club decided not to pay his buy-out clause.

The biggest problem is the 27-year-old's contract, which sees him earn £315,000-per-week. His high wages have put off the likes of Villa and recently Barcelona who look to have pulled out of a deal for the United star as they now chase Atheltic Bilbao’s Nico Williams.

The outlet reports that Inter Milan enquired about Rashford earlier this month, but only on a loan basis, not in a permenant deal. He is said to want a move to a Champions League side and last years finalists who were beaten by Paris Saint-Germain in the final could be his next destination ahead of the new campaign.

Sources close to Rashford insist he is not prepared to take a wage cut on his £325,000-a-week salary which would then open the door to a lot of new clubs who have been reluctant to make a deal for him this summer. Team-mates Jadon Sancho and Antony have both found success in loan moves away from the club whilst Scott McTominay won the Serie A the moment he left last season. Rashford will see moves such as these and believe he can move on and find success too and Inter may be his saving grace.