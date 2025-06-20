Amorim to to leave four transfer-listed stars out of pre-season tour including Rashford

Manchester United manager Ruben Amorim is set to leave four transfer-listed stars out of the club's preseason tour.

The outcasts will be made to train alone at Carrington, will be Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho, Alejandro Garnacho, and Antony who have all been exiled by Amorim who hopes to sell all four of them during the summer transfer window. A club source told The Sun about Amorim’s intentions which puts the players in an awkward position after years of service to the side.

“Amorim is stamping his authority on the club. It was hard arriving mid-season but he now has the opportunity to shape the team in his image. And he's wasting no time.

“He only wants players who would die for the shirt and are on board with his ideas.

“He also wants a smaller squad to create an intimate team bond so that everyone gets enough game time to be at peak fitness when called upon. He doesn't want any bad apples or distractions.”

Rashford was sent on loan to Aston Villa, Antony was sent out to Real Betis, Sancho to Chelsea and Garnacho was often benched by Amorim who believed he did not have the quality to start despite United’s lack of goal in the Premier League last season. After their post-season tour to Malaysia and Hong Kong concluded, United start their US tour where they face Bournemouth, West Ham United and Everton.

Amorim is under huge pressure to deliver after a disastrous campaign which saw United finish 15th - their worst since they were relegated in the 1973-74 season and it is clear that all four players will not be involved next season as he seeks to offload deadwood who have no interest in playing for the side anymore.