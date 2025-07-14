Man Utd eye shock move for ex-Bayern Munich midfielder

Manchester United are reportedly plotting a surprise move for France international Corentin Tolisso.

According to L'Equipe, the Red Devils have made contact with the midfielder’s representatives as they aim to bolster their squad this summer.

Tolisso, who impressed in Ligue 1 last season, is said to be open to a move to Old Trafford but Ruben Amorim’s team faces face competition from Atletico Madrid.

He delivered one of his best seasons in the 2024-25 campaign despite Lyon’s struggles. Manchester United view his experience and leadership as key to rebuilding their midfield.

The Old Trafford giants are expected to submit a formal offer in the coming days. While Lyon may demand a hefty fee, they know it could be difficult to keep Tolisso if interest from top clubs continues.