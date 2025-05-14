Neville insists 10 players need to leave Man Utd: They will have to pay to get them out

Former Manchester United defender Gary Neville has revealed that 10 players must leave the club this summer in a huge clear out under manager Ruben Amorim.

United are currently in 16th in the Premier League and are about to bring one of their worst seasons in the history of the club to a close. Amorim has failed to turn the side around in the league and will hope to trigger a squad exodus in the coming months which will consist of discarding the deadwood players that have out stayed their welcome at the club.

Advertisement Advertisement

Speaking on The Overlap Fan Debate, Neville was ruthless and agreed with reports stating that United must release several players if they want to improve next season.

“You're talking about eight to 10 players have to go. There's three or four players that will leave through being out of contract, and he needs to get (another) five or six out, and they're going to have to pay to get them out.

“Rashford's wages now will be paid half by Manchester United. That's £180,000-a-week, £8M-a-year being paid by United.”

Neville suggested the recruitment at United has been "abhorrent" and that the number of players who have signed for the club and failed to live up to expectations means more investment is needed this summer to turn the team around.

“I genuinely believe it's been a graveyard for every player that's joined that club in the last 10 years apart from Bruno,' Neville added.

“There's not one player joined that club that's improved apart from Bruno Fernandes, and he's a stand out to be fair, he's amazing what he's doing.

“The rest of them, whether you go back to (Angel) Di Maria and (Bastian) Schweinsteiger, every player that's signed has gone backwards.”

United take on Chelsea in the Premier League on Friday before facing Tottenham in the Europa League final which will decide whether the Red Devils will play in the Champions League next season. A spot in Europe’s top competition would help their finances and chances of attracting top players for Amorim who will have plans in place for next season’s potential squad.