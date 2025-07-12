Juventus eye shock move for SECOND unwanted Man United forward

Juventus have reportedly made Man United forward Marcus Rashford their priority target amid links with fellow wantaway star Jadon Sancho.

The Serie A giants have been heavily linked with a move for Sancho, 25, following his return to Old Trafford from his loan at Chelsea.

Several reports have suggested that United have accepted an offer of around £25 million from Juventus for the winger’s services, with discussion over his salary currently taking place.

Now, according to the Sun, Juve have now made Rashford, 27, their number one target and are hoping to get a deal over the line.

The report doesn’t add whether this would be instead of or as well as a deal for Sancho, nor does it state whether a move for Rashford would be permanent or on loan.

Rashford’s preference is understood to be a move to Barcelona, although his high wage demands have proven to be a stumbling block for the La Liga champions.