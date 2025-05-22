Deco reveals Barcelona will chase Man Utd's Rashford and Liverpool's Diaz this summer

Barcelona chief Deco has opened up about the club's transfer plans, which include stars from Manchester United and Liverpool.

Rashford has spent the second half of the season on loan at Aston Villa, scoring 4 goals and bagging 5 assists in 17 games under manager Unai Emery who showed a lot of faith in the 27-year-old who was seen as a flop at United. The England international will be looking for a move away this summer, especially after United’s dire Europa League final, which could set the club back further than ever.

Diaz, however, will enter the final two years of his contract in July and turns 29 in January. The winger’s position is threatened by the news that Liverpool are looking to sign a new forward, with heavy links to Bayer Leverkusen’s Florian Wirtz in recent weeks. Barcelona have now confirmed their interest in the No. 7 as well as Rashford as Deco spoke on El Mon a RAC1.

“Talking about players who have contracts with other clubs is complicated out of respect.”

“We like Luis, we like (Marcus) Rashford, and we like other players. When we go to the market, there are names that we know and that could improve the team.”

Diaz moved to Anfield from Porto in January 2022, with Liverpool paying £50M and the Reds will be looking for a similar fee for the Colombian if sold this summer. Meanwhile, Rashford is priced at around £40M, which is the fee Aston Villa could pay at the end of his loan and with United desperate to make a sale this summer, he could join the Catalan side for even less in the coming months.