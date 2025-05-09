Emery confirms Rashford and Tielemans will miss Bournemouth clash in huge blow

Aston Villa manager Unai Emery has spoken to the media ahead of their clash against Bournemouth this weekend.

Still within touching distance of the Champions League places, Villa travel to Bournemouth in search of a crucial 3 points to boost their European hopes. Seven victories from their last nine Premier League contests is more than Emery's men achieved in their previous 21 and they must continue that form here. Emeru first spoke on midfielder Youri Tielemans.

Tielemans and Rashford are out of contention

"He's injured and he's not available for tomorrow," Emery said.

"We will test him again next week. It's a small injury and we will test him again next week. He's not available for tomorrow."

He also confirmed that winger Marcus Rashford will miss the game despite his efforts to regain fitness in a Dubai training camp. Asked if Rashford will feature again this season, Emery said: "I don’t know. He is not available for tomorrow."

Europe is the goal for Villa

He then opened up on Champions League qualification and how his goal is to reach a European competition.

“Very important. Our objective is Europe, is again to get Europe, to play next year again in Europe.

“We played Conference League last year, we played Champions League this year, and of course Europe has three possibilities – to play Champions League, to play Europa League or to play Conference League.”

Emery is very impressed by Bournemouth and Iraola

Emery also commented on the Cherries and how impressed he has been with manager Andoni Iraola as both sides compete for Europe.

“They are performing fantastic. It’s not a surprise, last year, this year, they are competing to get European positions as well.

“The coach, Andoni (Iraola), is really doing a fantastic job. They have very good players, talented players.

“This is Premier League. One team like Bournemouth, they can have amazing players to compete, to fight against the better teams in Premier League, being contenders as well, like they are performing, to be in Europe.

“Now, they are our opponent for Europe. Of course, we have some advantage because we are really doing a big effort the last two months in the Premier League to get points.

“But tomorrow is being our highest test in the Premier League in the last matches we play.”

European places are in Villa's hands

Finally, he revealed that the Champions League spots are in his hands that his side must win to help their chances rather than relying on other results.

“Tomorrow. We are focusing on tomorrow, because tomorrow, we are not able to decide with our hands, (which) competitions we are going to play next year in case we are in Europe, because another team, they have points in front of us.

“Tomorrow is the same. We can continue speaking about the possibility to play in the Champions League or not. If we are winning, if we are drawing, if we are losing, it’s very, very different. Of course, we are competing for Europe, and to play in Europe, is in our hands.

“(Champions League is) not in our hands. We have to win, and then wait.”