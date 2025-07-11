Hansi Flick gives Rashford the "green light" to move from Man Utd to Barcelona

Marcus Rashford is set to leave Manchester United this summer as he hopes to move to Barcelona.

Barcelona target Nico Williams recently signed a new deal at Athletic Club, whilst Liverpool have rejected all offers for Luis Diaz, which leaves the club with Rashford who has been keen to leave United for a number of years.

Advertisement Advertisement

As per Spanish journalist Matteo Moretto, head coach Hansi Flick sees the England international as his top target but wants the winger on loan rather than on a permanent deal.

“Barça continues to keep the Marcus Rashford file open.

“New contacts are expected in the coming days: Hansi Flick has given the green light to his arrival.

“Rashford prioritizes Barcelona, and the negotiation could progress in the coming weeks.

“It is a live option that may become increasingly concrete.”

To make the deal easier, it is no secret that the 27-year-old is desperate to join the La Liga title holders and would jump at the chance to sign for the side who have a strong chance at lifting the title again next season.

Sky Sports News has previously reported that Rashford wants to play Champions League football next season which is something United cannot offer. However, financial issues remain a concern at Barcelona which means he likely won’t join permanently and as reported Flick would seek a loan deal as the club seeks to lessen the financial blow.