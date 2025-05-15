Rashford: Aston Villa star to miss rest of season

Marcus Rashford will miss the rest of Aston Villa’s season after being ruled out of Friday’s match Premier League clash versus Tottenham Hotspur.

His hamstring injury rules him out of Villa’s final home game, and with their last match against Red Devils, his season is over.

The 27-year-old has been out since last month, missing Villa’s 3-0 FA Cup semi-final loss to Crystal Palace.

"Youri and Marcus are not available and Jacob Ramsey is suspended," Unai Emery told the media.

"We have to do each step forward, testing and analysing how they are recovering.

"I don't know if they will be available physically (next week), because Marcus can't play next week.

"But they are working every day and they are feeling better."