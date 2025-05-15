Barcelona warned off Diaz as ex-star backs Rashford transfer
Former Barcelona star Bojan Krkic has warned the club against signing Luis Diaz, highlighting what he sees as the winger’s major weakness.
The Spaniard acknowledged that the Liverpool star is a great player but criticised his lack of consistency, adding that he would prefer a move for Marcus Rashford instead.
"Luis Diaz is a great player but he lacks consistency in performance. If I were at Barca, I wouldn't sign him,” Krkic told Cadena SER.
"He's a player who works wonders for you and then disappears for three games. Or he gives you a brutal half-hour and disappears.
"I'd sign (Marcus) Rashford before Luis Diaz. He gives me the option to play as a number nine."