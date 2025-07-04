Marcus Rashford to report for Man Utd training as Barcelona and Bayern interest grows

Marcus Rashford is expected to return to pre-season training with Manchester United on Monday after his loan at Aston Villa ended.

The 27-year-old left Manchester United in January and spent five months on loan at Aston Villa after being sidelined by manager Ruben Amorim due to a falling out. United must decide whether Rashford can be re-integrated into the squad if they will sell the forward to raise funds for other incomings.

He scored four goals and set up six more in 17 appearances under manager Unai Emery at Villa in a set of performances that have impressed top European sides such as Bayern Munich and La Liga giants Barcelona.

The Sun report that has no issue over returning to his boyhood club next week and will give 100 percent in training whilst other reports state that the England international expects to be fully involved in the club's pre-season schedule for as long as he remains a United player despite the ongoing transfer saga.

United value him at £40million although Rashford's £315,000-a-week salary has caused his swift transfer away from the Red Devils to ground almost to a halt. This is because clubs such as Barcelona and Bayern are unwilling to match such high wages which do not reflect his current ability and what he could offer to either side.

Amorim’s side face Leeds United before flying to America to face West Ham United, Bournemouth and Everton. Rashford could be a surprise addition to the squad ahead of the new season but if he cannot lower his wages he may be an even bigger surprise for the first team heading into the new campaign.