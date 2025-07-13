Man United make Marcus Rashford compromise as Barcelona circle

Man United have reportedly accepted they may have to send Marcus Rashford out on loan as Barcelona prepare their offer for the forward.

The 27-year-old is desperate to leave Man United this summer after a high-profile falling out with Ruben Amorim, and it would appear the feeling is mutual.

Advertisement Advertisement

According to Marca, while United would prefer to sell Rashford permanently, they are starting to come to terms with the fact a loan is more likely.

Barcelona are understood to be keen on bringing the England international to Spain, but due to their financial constraints, wouldn’t be able to sign him out-right.

Rashford’s reported £300,000 per-week wages have also been a huge stumbling block for interested clubs.