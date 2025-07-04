Five players ask to leave Man Utd including Rashford, Antony, Garnacho and Sancho

Five Manchester United stars have informed the club that they wish to leave this summer after much transfer speculation.

After the club’s worst season in history which saw United finish 15th in the Premier League, get knocked out of both domestic cups, and be beaten by Tottenham in the Europa League final, five players have asked to leave the side now that the summer transfer window is underway.

As reported by transfer guru Fabrizio Romano, all five players wish to depart as manager Ruben Amorim struggles to keep his team together.

“BREAKING: Marcus Rashford, Antony, Alejandro Garnacho, Tyrell Malacia, Jadon Sancho have all informed Manchester United they wish to leave.

“Man Utd have delayed their return date until later in July to allow them time to explore solutions further.”

Rashford said last month he would like to play alongside forward Lamine Yamal at Barcelona whilst interest from Bayern Munich grows. However, his high wages have stopped him from making a move away which means he will report to training on Monday.

It has been no secret that Sancho and Antony have been dreaming of a move away from the side. Antony spent the majority of the season at Real Betis, leading them to the Champions League and Conference League final as he became a cult hero in the process.

Meanwhile, Sancho lifted the Conference League with Chelsea, who decided not to trigger his permanent clause to keep him at the side. The pair will be hoping to leave once more, not on loan but rather on a permanent basis before the new season begins.

Finally, Garnacho, who has fallen out of favour at United, posted on social media a picture of him wearing an Aston Villa top with Marcus Rashford's name and number on the back. His departure has been a long time coming after falling out with Amorim much like Rashford as United prepare to lose another top talent who does not see his future at the club. Selling all five players would provide United with the funds necessary to invest in the squad and bring in the talent Amorim believes will take them back to the top half of the table.