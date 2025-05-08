Man Utd winger Rashford hires new agent to secure dream move to Barcelona

Manchester United winger Marcus Rashford has hired a new agent this week as he attempt to make a move to La Liga giants Barcelona.

According to a report from Spanish outlet Mundo Deportivo, the England international has teamed up with agent Pini Zahavi in an attempt to secure a move to Barcelona which reports suggest has always been his dream move. Zahavi's is said to have good relationship with Barcelona president Joan Laporta , and is the currently representing both Hansi Flick and Robert Lewandowski.

After bagging four goals and six assists in 17 appearances across all competitions for Aston Villa under manager Unai Emery whilst on loan, he is set to return to United after picking up a season ending injury despite rushing off to a Dubai fitness camp.

Villa’s £40M option to buy the 27-year-old is unlikely to be triggered and while his goal is to move to the La Liga side, Barcelona do not currently have the funds to splash out on the United winger. Discussions are reportedly underway between Zahavi and Barca president Joan Laporta but United are unlikely to budge on their asking price, which is fair for Rashford who is now in his prime.