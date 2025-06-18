Man Utd's Rashford's desperate for Barcelona move as he continues Spanish training camp

Manchester United winger Marcus Rashford is reportedly desperate for a move to Barcelona this summer as the deal drags on.

United’s £40m valuation for the 27-year-old forward looks to have put Rashford’s deal on hold for the time being as the La Liga giants chase down Athletic Club’s Nico Williams and Liverpool’s Luis Diaz. Despite this, Marca claim that Rashford is desperate to join the Spanish side and will take sacrifices to make the move happen.

Advertisement Advertisement

Having not seen eye-to-eye with manager Ruben Amorim after the Portuguese manager arrived as Erik ten Hag's successor, Rashford spent time at Aston Villa on loan last season, where he scored 4 goals and bagged 5 assists. This loan kept many clubs interested in the forward who impressed in both the league and the Champions League. Currently, Rashford is training in Marbella during the post-season in an attempt to be fit and raring to go for the 2025-26 campaign, whilst his United teammates prepare for preseason.

Money remains tight, former Barcelona manager Hansi Flick and he may opt to avoid Rashford who is due to turn 28 years old in October and instead go all out for Williams who just turned 22 years old and has a much higher ceiling than the England international. Rashford may have to look elsewhere to escape United but there are very few reports to suggest interest elsewhere given his high price tag and age.