Barcelona plan Man Utd talks after Rashford comments

Barcelona are lining up a move for Manchester United attacker Marcus Rashford.

After Rashford's public declaration this week of a hope of playing for Barca - and particularly alongside Lamine Yamal - the Blaugrana are now making their move.

The Sun says Barca want to set up a loan-to-buy arrangement with United for next season.

The England international is eager to see the deal happen, though United would prefer an outright sale for around £40m.

Any move to the Nou Camp would involve Rashford needing to accept a hefty cut on his £370,000-a-week wages.

Talks are expected to commence this week between the two clubs.