Tribal Football
Most Read
Maresca confirms Paez will join Chelsea's CWC squad ahead of ES Tunis clash
Man United in 'advanced talks' to bring fan favourite back to the club
Mason Mount makes Man United transfer decision
Real Madrid set £77M price tag for Rodrygo as Arsenal deal draws closer

Barcelona plan Man Utd talks after Rashford comments

Paul Vegas
Barcelona plan Man Utd talks after Rashford comments
Barcelona plan Man Utd talks after Rashford commentsAction Plus
Barcelona are lining up a move for Manchester United attacker Marcus Rashford.

After Rashford's public declaration this week of a hope of playing for Barca - and particularly alongside Lamine Yamal - the Blaugrana are now making their move.

Advertisement
Advertisement

The Sun says Barca want to set up a loan-to-buy arrangement with United for next season.

The England international is eager to see the deal happen, though United would prefer an outright sale for around £40m.

Any move to the Nou Camp would involve Rashford needing to accept a hefty cut on his £370,000-a-week wages.

Talks are expected to commence this week between the two clubs.

Mentions
Premier LeagueRashford MarcusBarcelonaManchester UnitedLaLigaFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Man Utd's Rashford's desperate for Barcelona move as he continues Spanish training camp
Man United ace dealt blow in pursuit of Barcelona dream
Marcus Rashford deal hits roadblock as Barcelona refuse to meet Man United demands