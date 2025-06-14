Man United ace dealt blow in pursuit of Barcelona dream

Man United forward Marcus Rashford looks set to miss out on a move to Barcelona this summer the the La Liga club reportedly not seeing him as a viable option.

The 27-year-old, who spent the second half of last season on loan at Aston Villa, is widely expected to leave permanently this summer after falling out with Ruben Amorim.

Rashford is understood to prefer a move to La Liga champions Barcelona, but according to GiveMeSport, it’s looking unlikely.

Barcelona are unwilling to pay United’s £40 million asking price and would only be able to take Rashford on loan should they decide to make an offer at all.

Hansi Flick’s side are also prioritising moves for Nico Williams from Athletic Club and Liverpool’s Luis Diaz are potential left-wing options.