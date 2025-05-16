Man Utd set price for Rashford as Villa forced to compete

Manchester United have set their price to sell Marcus Rashford this summer.

Currently on-loan with Aston Villa, United will seek to sell Rashford at a starting price of £40m, says the Mirror.

It's also been revealed Villa do not have first refusal on the England international.

Rashford accepts he has no future at United under manager Ruben Amorim, who was eager to shift him out in January after being left unimpressed by his work in training.

Both Rashford's camp and United favour a straight sale, rather another loan next season.

The sticking point for suitors is Rashford's wages, with the attacker reluctant to take a cut on his current £300,000-a-week deal.