Cunha full of pride taking Man Utd No10 shirt: I have Marcus' at home

Matheus Cunha is proud taking the No10 shirt at Manchester United.

The new signing from Wolves has inherited the number from transfer-listed Marcus Rashford.

He told manutd.com: “Yeah, wow. It's something that you always dream about.

“I can mention many players that use this shirt. It's so easy for me.

“Of course, I think the one that I always think about when I see this number in this shirt for me was Wayne Rooney. He was someone that I grew up to watch him play and I have (watched) many games now.

“Then I swapped shirts with Marcus (Rashford, after a game) also, I have his shirt in my home. But, of course, we know many players used this shirt – (Ruud) van Nistelrooy, (Zlatan) Ibrahimovic.

“It's the dream not only to use the shirt, but with all the history they have around the number, it's something beautiful that I have the privilege to do it.”

This number is very important

Cunha appreciates the importance of wearing the No10 as a United player.

“This is the most important, this is the most important,” Cunha added.

“I don't know, with every single number, it will be a pleasure to use the shirt. But, yeah, with this one it’s something different.

“Then, of course, the responsibility is coming, and I hope I can do everything like goals, assists and help the team.

“So this is kind of a very important point for my position.”

Hoping to calm things down

Cunha is now weeks into his United career, though admits the adrenaline is still flowing.

He added, “Every single thing here I'm so excited to do and I look (at it) like a dream,” he said.

“Then I hope like, when we start to kick the ball, it will be a little bit more calm for me to adapt and then feel like I feel normal in the pitch.

“But, of course, I'm so excited to maybe go and then do everything that I want to do with the shirt and, of course, to go to the locker room and see (for) the first time the shirt there, (that) will be something then.

“I hope I can manage better than I think.”