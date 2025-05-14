Giggs on Rashford returning to Man Utd: He leaves a little bit of a sour taste

Manchester United legend Ryan Giggs has opened up on loanee Marcus Rashford who is set to return after his loan at Aston Villa.

A return to Old Trafford will be awkward for the England international who forced himself out of the club this season to find regular football under manager Unai Emery where he has since thrived, scoring 4 goals and grabbing 5 assists in 17 appearances. Speaking on the Webby and O'Neil show, Giggs suggested that manager Ruben Amorim has already made up his mind on the forward and that his place in the United side has likely disappeared.

“I think that's down to Amorim. I think he's already made up his own mind and it might have even been taking out of his own hands by the powers that be to bring money in to get his kind of player in.

“Marcus leaves a little bit of a sour taste, he is one of our own, he's come through, he's done so well when he was first in the team.

“But he didn't look happy, he looks under pressure and not enjoying his football.

“So for Marcus' sake, and you can see him enjoying his football now, I don't see a way back for any of them.”

Rashford has clearly loved life at Villa, in which his side went on an impressive Champions League run whilst fighting for a place in Europe for next season. Many expected him to fail under Emery but he proved many wrong with his excellent form, which Giggs says is down to freedom, something he needed in his own career.

“For some reason, it just hasn't happened the last few years at United,' Giggs, one of those icons, adds.

“When I was playing my best football it was because I was free, I was expressing myself, enjoying myself.

“It didn't look like that when Marcus was here. He needs to find a place where he is loved and can reach the levels he is capable of.”