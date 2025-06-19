Newcastle option emerges for wantaway Man Utd attacker Rashford

Tribal Football
Paul Vegas
Newcastle United are making a move for Manchester United attacker Marcus Rashford.

After a six-month loan spell with Aston Villa last season, Rashford has been put up for sale by United at a starting price of £40m.

A return to Villa is off the table after they missed out on Champions League qualification, while Rashford's preference, Barcelona, is also now a long shot due to Financial Fair Play concerns.

However, Newcastle are now emerging as an option, says The Sun.

Newcastle can offer Rashford Champions League football and are readying an approach to United. However, they would prefer a loan-to-buy arrangement, while United would favour a straight sale.

