Garnacho reveals he intends to stay in the Premier League after Man Utd departure

Alejandro Garnacho has informed Manchester United that he wishes to leave the side this summer as he hopes to join another Premier League club.

Garnacho was told he could leave United in May after complaining he was only on the bench for the Europa League final defeat to Tottenham. He, as well as Tyrell Malacia, Marcus Rashford, Antony and Jadon Sancho are five players who wish to depart now that the summer transfer window is open.

United are yet to receive any offers for Garnacho, who has been of interest to Chelsea. Atletico Madrid and Napoli have also shown interest in the 21 year old who has scored 26 goals in his 144 appearances for the side since pushing through the academy.

Now, as reported by Fabrizio Romano the winger is hoping to stay within the Premier League which suggests that a move to Chelsea is on the cards.

“Alejandro Garnacho and Man United are in agreement since mid-June about exit this summer.

“Garnacho wants to leave with desire to stay in the Premier League. Man United are prepared to let him go.

“He won’t return for training anytime soon.”

United are expected to go in with an improved offer for Brentford forward Bryan Mbeumo in a deal worth around an initial £55m, reaching £62.5m with add-ons as Amorim seeks to replace the likes of Rashford, Sancho and Garnacho before they have left the club.

With Garnacho’s intentions of staying in the Premier League now out in the open, it is likely bids will come in from rival clubs which United may have to accept to fuel transfers such as Mbeumo that cannot be made without selling first and balancing the books.