Cunha to take Rashford’s no. 10 shirt as exit looms

Matheus Cunha is set to inherit the No. 10 shirt at Manchester United, following Marcus Rashford’s decision to inform the club of his intention to leave.

According to GOAL, the England international’s representatives have been notified of the club’s plan to hand his shirt number to the Brazilian forward.

Rashford has long been expected to leave his boyhood club this summer, following a fallout with manager Ruben Amorim and a loan spell at Aston Villa during the second half of the 2024–25 season.

The Red Devils remain grateful to Rashford for his contributions at Old Trafford, where he became one of the most successful academy graduates of the modern era, but it now appears his future lies elsewhere.