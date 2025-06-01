Barcelona chiefs set terms for Man Utd attacker Rashford

Barcelona chiefs want to set up a loan deal with Manchester United for Marcus Rashford.

Rashford is a confirmed target for Barca sports chief Deco, though a permanent deal won't be considered.

Instead, says BILD, Barca want to set up a loan arrangement with United for the England international.

Rashford spent the second-half of last season on-loan with Aston Villa, where he produced some of his best football over the past two years.

Villa can sign him permanently for £40m, but Rashford wants to leave United for a Champions League club and is keen on the Barca option.