Tribal Football
Most Read
Man United to raid Sporting for Bruno Fernandes replacement
Viktor Gyokeres informs Ruben Amorim of final Man United transfer decision
Real Madrid star Rodrygo makes transfer decision amid Arsenal & Chelsea interest
Ousmane Dembele form a 'slap in the face' - ex-Barcelona chief

Barcelona chiefs set terms for Man Utd attacker Rashford

Paul Vegas
Barcelona chiefs set terms for Man Utd attacker Rashford
Barcelona chiefs set terms for Man Utd attacker RashfordAction Plus
Barcelona chiefs want to set up a loan deal with Manchester United for Marcus Rashford.

Rashford is a confirmed target for Barca sports chief Deco, though a permanent deal won't be considered.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Instead, says BILD, Barca want to set up a loan arrangement with United for the England international.

Rashford spent the second-half of last season on-loan with Aston Villa, where he produced some of his best football over the past two years.

Villa can sign him permanently for £40m, but Rashford wants to leave United for a Champions League club and is keen on the Barca option.

Mentions
Premier LeagueRashford MarcusBarcelonaManchester UnitedAston VillaFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Ex-coach convinced Martinez would accept Man Utd "challenge"
Marcus Rashford deal hits roadblock as Barcelona refuse to meet Man United demands
Rashford's agent holds meeting with Barcelona officials ahead of summer move