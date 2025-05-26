Tribal Football
Most Read
Cristiano Ronaldo set to join Wydad Casablanca
Man Utd set price for Mainoo sale
Mbappe makes football history with European Golden Shoe win
Bayern Munich, PSG move in for Man Utd captain Fernandes

Man Utd to strip player of coveted shirt number for new signing Cunha

Paul Vegas
Man Utd to strip player of coveted shirt number for new signing Cunha
Man Utd to strip player of coveted shirt number for new signing CunhaGodfrey Pitt / Actionplus / Profimedia
Manchester United have organised incoming striker Matheus Cunha's shirt number.

Cunha has agreed terms with United to 2030 with a 12 month option and are in talks with Wolves over the method of payment for his £62.5m buyout clause.

Advertisement
Advertisement

The Mirror says during talks, Cunha was also informed he would be given the No10 shirt.

Marcus Rashford currently holds the number, but will be stripped of it by management as they seek the sell the England attacker after his six-month loan with Aston Villa.

Cunha scored 15 goals and produced six assists for Wolves this season.

Mentions
Premier LeagueCunha MatheusRashford MarcusManchester UnitedWolvesAston VillaFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Deco reveals Barcelona will chase Man Utd's Rashford and Liverpool's Diaz this summer
Man Utd in talks to buy TWO new strikers this week
Man Utd striker Rashford open to making financial sacrifices to help push Barcelona move