Man Utd to strip player of coveted shirt number for new signing Cunha

Manchester United have organised incoming striker Matheus Cunha's shirt number.

Cunha has agreed terms with United to 2030 with a 12 month option and are in talks with Wolves over the method of payment for his £62.5m buyout clause.

The Mirror says during talks, Cunha was also informed he would be given the No10 shirt.

Marcus Rashford currently holds the number, but will be stripped of it by management as they seek the sell the England attacker after his six-month loan with Aston Villa.

Cunha scored 15 goals and produced six assists for Wolves this season.