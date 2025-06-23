Garnacho snapped wearing Aston Villa shirt

Tribal Football
Paul Vegas
Manchester United winger Alejandro Garnacho has been snapped wearing an Aston Villa shirt.

Garnacho had the pic uploaded to his Instagram account as he sported a Marcus Rashford No9 Villa shirt while on his summer break.

BBC Sport says Garnacho was only showing his support to his United teammate, who spent the second-half of last season on-loan at Villa Park.

However, Garnacho could be taking a shot at manager Ruben Amorim, who fell out with Rashford over his attitude in training before shifting him out to Villa.

Garnacho has reportedy been told by Amorim to find himself a new club this summer market.

 

